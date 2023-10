Wallace was waived by the Hawks on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Wallace joined Atlanta on a training camp deal in late September, but he's been let go with the preseason now underway. The 24-year-old has yet to debut in the NBA but played in the G League the past two years, and he averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes last season.