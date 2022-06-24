Murray was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at Iowa, the 6-foot-8 forward is heading west to assist in the Kings' ongoing rebuild. Murray joins the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles in Sacramento's frontcourt. The team's lack of forward depth does make Murray an intriguing fantasy option for the upcoming season, but he likely won't be a featured option with Sabonis, Barnes and De'Aaron Fox on the roster.