Sykes compiled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to South Bay.

Sykes had a stretch of three games last week in which he shot just 17.2 percent from the floor, but he's converted at least half of his field-goal attempts in each of his last two outings. Sykes came within two assists of a double-double Thursday and appears to have returned to form following his cold spell.