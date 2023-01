Sykes totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 132-102 loss to Maine.

Although the Cruise fell behind early in Thursday's matchup, Sykes helped propel the team's offense during the blowout loss. He's now scored in double figures in three consecutive matchups and is averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game to begin the regular season.