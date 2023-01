Sykes posted four points (1-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the 905.

Sykes was one of three players to log double-digit field-goal attempts for the Cruise, but he was unable to generate much scoring production in the narrow loss. Although he was effective in other areas, he's now gone 0-for-14 from beyond the arc over the last two games.