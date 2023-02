Sykes totaled 31 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-121 loss to Long Island.

Sykes was a driving force in Motor City's offense Saturday, as he led the team in scoring and assists during the narrow defeat. He also paced the Cruise in steals but tied for the team lead in turnovers.