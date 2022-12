Sykes posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 107-105 loss to Capital City.

Sykes wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Thursday, but he still managed to score in double figures. He also tied for the team lead in assists while coming close to his first double-double since Nov. 4.