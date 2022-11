Sykes totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Charge.

Sykes was let go by the Pistons in mid-September, but he took on a significant role in the G League to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He led the Cruise in playing time during Friday's overtime loss and should continue to handle plenty of work for Motor City.