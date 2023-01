Sykes generated 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists and a rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Maine.

Sykes scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive game Friday and finished with his first double-double of the regular season. The 29-year-old has had a consistent role for the Cruise this year, and that'll likely continue moving forward.