Sykes (undisclosed) generated four points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 win over the G League Ignite.

Sykes hadn't taken the court since early November due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action off the bench Tuesday. Although he was inefficient from the floor, he led the team in assists during the narrow victory.