Sykes recorded 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 124-120 win over the Skyhawks.

Sykes failed to post a third consecutive double-double Friday, but he still scored in double figures for a sixth straight game while contributing in several areas. However, the 29-year-old has also committed at least four turnovers in four of the last five games.