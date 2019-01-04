Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G League
Bates-Diop has been assigned to the G League.
Bates-Diop has been recently dealing with an illness since Monday and has not played in an NBA game dating back to Nov. 4. The second-round pick is averaging 17.5 points across 13 games in the G League this year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Removed from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Remains out•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Probable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Dealing with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Headed back to Iowa•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.