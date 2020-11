The Nuggets waived Bates-Diop on Sunday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Though Bates-Diop was on the books for a modest $1.66 million non-guaranteed deal for 2020-21, the Nuggets evidently didn't see enough from the 24-year-old after acquiring him in February to justify keeping him around for another season. Bates-Diop should get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with another club during training camp, but any contract he signs likely won't contain much guaranteed money.