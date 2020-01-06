Keith Benson: Signs with team from Dubai
Benson agreed to terms with Shabab Al Ahli on Monday, Sportando.com reports.
The veteran center will continue his career overseas. He last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season, where he saw action in three games with the Warriors. Most recently, Benson played in the Australian National League, where he averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16 games for the South East Melbourne Phoenix.
