Williams was selected by the Memphis Hustle with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Williams spent his first four collegiate seasons at Cincinnati but transferred to Western Kentucky ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. However, he wasn't granted eligibility from the NCAA and was forced to sit out last year. The 24-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.6 minutes per game during his final season with the Bearcats and will attempt to secure playing time in the G League this year.