Williams logged two points (1-2 FG) and one steal across two minutes during the 905's 127-108 win against the G League Ignite on Monday.

Williams did not play any games with Memphis before the Raptors 905 acquired him during February. He scored four points within fewer than six minutes across his first two G League games. At least for now, Williams is not expected to be a valued member of the 905's rotation.