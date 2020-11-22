The Timberwolves rescinded Martin's qualifying offer Sunday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Martin was a two-way player for Minnesota last season, and he'll now be free to sign with any team after his qualifying offer was rescinded. The 25-year-old appeared in 31 games for the Timberwolves during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over 19.0 minutes per game.