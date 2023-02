Martin notched 32 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Austin.

Martin was one of six Birmingham players that scored in double digits in this win, but not only that, he ended up posting one of his best scoring performances of the campaign. Firmly entrenched as one of the Squadron's go-to players on offense, Martin is averaging 20.1 points while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep this season.