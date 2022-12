Martin notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to the Capitanes.

Martin has been a reliable scoring threat for the Squadron whenever he's been available, and the best example is the fact that he's scored at least 15 points in every one of his appearances. Martin ended a streak of five straight games with 20 or more points in this game, but he's still averaging a respectable 22.1 points per game.