Martin delivered 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Skyforce.

Martin was efficient from the field and posted a solid scoring performance, but unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to lift the Squadron to victory. It's worth noting Martin has scored in double digits in five games in a row.