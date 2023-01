Martin delivered 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Thursday's 113-107 loss to South Bay.

Martin has been embracing a more significant role on offense with Dereon Seabron in the NBA, and he has stepped up to the challenge. The former Butler standout has scored at least 20 points in each of his first five outings of the regular season.