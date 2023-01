Martin chipped in with 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Martin didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still ended up as one of the top scorers for Birmingham. He's having an excellent start to the campaign and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his 10 contests to date.