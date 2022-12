Martin recorded 13 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Gold.

Martin didn't have a good shooting performance in this game, but this was nothing more than a bad game for the former Butler product. He's averaging 19.4 points per game this season and should remain a competent offensive threat for Birmingham as the campaign progresses.