Martin recorded 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), a rebound and an assist across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Ignite.

Another game, another impressive performance for Martin. He has been one of Birmingham's most consistent players on offense to start the regular season and should gain a bigger role with the promotion of Dereon Seabron to the Pelicans roster. He's averaging 23.3 points per game in his first four games of the campaign.