Martin recorded 37 points (13-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against Lakeland.

Martin couldn't have asked for a better season debut, as he looked efficient from the field and carried the Squadron offensively, but his outing wasn't enough to carry the team to a victory. One game is not enough to draw conclusions, but it wouldn't be shocking if Martin operates as Birmingham's main scoring threat in the early stages of the campaign.