Martin notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Ontario.

Martin leading the Squadron in scoring has become a trend by now, and he's firmly entrenched as the team's go-to player in scoring. Martin is averaging 23.4 points per game and has registered at least 20 points in all but one of his regular-season appearances to date.