Martin had 15 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's win over Austin.

Martin has not been able to replicate the 37-point performance he delivered in the season opener against Lakeland, but at least he continues to contribute offensively on a steady basis. He's scored at least 15 points in each of his last two appearances, and given he's attempted at least 12 shots in every one of his three games to date, it's fair to rate him as one of Birmingham's top offensive contributors every time he's available.