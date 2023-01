Martin had 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 126-124 loss to the Ignite.

Martin has emerged as one of the most reliable scoring threats for the Squadron in the early stages of the G League regular season. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his first three appearances of the campaign while shooting a combined 26-for-47 from the field and 11-for-21 from three-point range.