Martin had 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

The Squadron lost another game Wednesday, but Martin was productive again and finished as the co-leader in scoring alongside Dereon Seabron. Martin has been one of Birmingham's best players in the regular season and is averaging 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game so far.