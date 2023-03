Martin had 27 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Skyhawks.

Martin was one of the best offensive threats for the Squadron all season long and led the team in scoring in the season finale. He ends the regular season averaging 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across 30 appearances.