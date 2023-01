Martin recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to Ontario.

Another game, another instance where Martin confirms that, as of right now, he's Birmingham's main scoring threat. He has delivered at least 15 points in every game, and in fact, Monday's 19-point mark was his lowest figure of the regular season. He's averaging 23.1 points per contest.