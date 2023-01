Martin posted 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Martin was the only Birmingham player who scored 20 or more points in this game, but as has been the case all season long, his efforts were not enough to lift the Squadron to victory. Despite the team's struggles, Martin has looked good on offense and is averaging 19.2 points per game, being one of Birmingham's main offensive threats.