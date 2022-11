Martin finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to Austin.

Martin paced the way for the Squadron once again, and his uptick in play has been noticeable over the last few weeks. The former Butler standout is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field in six appearances, and he's scored over 20 points in each of his last three outings.