Martin notched 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's 134-101 win over the Legends.

Martin didn't contribute too much outside of the scoring column, but he didn't really need to do so, as he showed elite efficiency and carried the Squadron offensively in this 33-point win. Martin is not going to shoot the ball with this efficiency on a regular basis, but his role as one of Birmingham's main scoring threats is all but safe going forward.