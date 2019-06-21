Keldon Johnson: Drafted at No. 29 by Spurs
Johnson was selected by the Spurs at No. 29 in the 2019 NBA Draft via the Raptors.
Johnson produced 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds across 30.7 minutes per game as a Freshman at Kentucky. He will have a hard time finding playing time right away, but has potential to eventually earn a reserve role through his defensive prowess.
