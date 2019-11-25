Blevins (groin) played three minutes off the bench Saturday in Northern Arizona's 121-102 loss to Lakeland.

Blevins had missed a few games recently due to a right groin injury, but his appearance off the bench suggests he's healthy again. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game across his three appearances this season and is likely to hold only a bit role in Northern Arizona's rotation for the foreseeable future.