Keljin Blevins: Drafted 15th by Northern Arizona
The Northern Arizona Suns chose Blevins 15ht overall in the 2019 G League Draft.
Blevins finished out his final two collegiate seasons with Montana State after beginning his career at Southern Miss. As a senior, he averaged 11.8 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and just 28.4 percent from beyond the arc.
