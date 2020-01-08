Blevins hasn't seen playing time with Northern Arizona since Dec. 28.

Blevins has sat the past three contests with a coach's decision tag. It appears he's fallen out of favor lately with the coaching staff after David Kramer returned from a leg injury. Northern Arizona has plenty of guards to use at its disposal, and Blevins appears to be the odd man out at the moment. It remains to be seen what will result from this situation, as the 24-year-old may no longer serve a necessary purpose on the roster moving forward. On the season, Blevins is averaging 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over 14.8 minutes per game.