Blevins finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds across 25 minutes during Wednesdays 123-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Blevins saw his third-highest minute total of the season, though he failed to make much out of it, putting up four points on five attempts from the field while pulling down four rebounds as well. The 24-year-old's role has remained small all season, as he averages 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists on the year.