Keljin Blevins: Out with groin injury
Blevins (right groin) has missed North Arizona's last two contests.
The extent of the injury remains unclear, and there is no available timetable for his return. In two games this season, Blevins is averaging 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks. He has yet to record an assist.
