Keljin Blevins: Posts 10 points
Blevins registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 127-104 G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Blevins tied his season high in points with 10 while pulling down six rebounds in what was one of his best games of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assist over 16.4 minutes through 29 games this season.
