Blevins tallied seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 125-100 loss to Salt Lake.

It was nothing out of the ordinary for Blevins on Saturday, as he played his usual role of modest bench minutes and made a limited impact on the offensive end. Through nine games this year, Blevins is averaging 5.4 points on 42.2 percent shooting along with 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

