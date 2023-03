Grady had eight points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes Saturday against College Park.

Grady couldn't find his rhythm in this one, as he knocked down only 27.3 percent of his attempts from the field and 28.6 percent from three in the 102-93 victory. He started March off on a positive note by putting up double figures in four straight matchups, though he's been held to nine points or fewer in the three games since.