Grady totaled 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes Wednesday against the Blue.

Grady struggled to get it rolling from the field, but he still managed to score in double figures with his work from beyond the arc. His four made threes marks a new season high for the 25-year-old, who has now attempted 10 or more field goals in his last three contests.