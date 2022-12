Grady finished Thursday's game against Birmingham with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Grady wasn't shy on the offensive end as he hoisted up a team-leading 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He was able to bounce back with a solid performance in this one after being held to only five points in 25 minutes Wednesday against Salt Lake City.