Grady recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes Sunday against Raptors 905.

Grady did the majority of his scoring from downtown in this one and has now drilled three or more triples in four straight appearances. He's been consistent on the offensive end of late, averaging 14.5 points over his last six games.