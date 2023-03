Grady collected 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes Thursday against Motor City.

Grady paced his squad's scoring attack and knocked down 50.0 percent of his tries from the field. This marks a new season high for the 25-year-old, who has now put up double figures in seven of his last eight games.