Grady posted 22 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes Saturday against Iowa.

Grady saw plenty of opportunities in this one and was able to lock in from beyond the arc. He made a season-high six triples in the loss and also made his mark across the board. Grady is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals through 12 matchups this season.