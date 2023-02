Grady totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes Sunday against Westchester.

Grady did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc by knocking down four triples. He's now drilled four threes in two of his last three matchups, but he's only shooting 33.3 percent from deep through six regular-season appearances.