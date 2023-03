Grady totaled 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes Tuesday against the Hustle.

Grady managed to finish the contest in double figures, but he needed 19 attempts from the field to reach 13 points and shot a miserable 12.5 percent from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old has hit only eight of his last 29 tries from deep (four games).